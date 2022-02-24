Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss next steps for Congress’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine and not just talking about it in the, you know, in the cloak rooms and in diplomatic rooms,” Rep. Gallego says. “This is a real fight.” He adds, “we’re helping a small nation take on a bully.”Feb. 24, 2022
