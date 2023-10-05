Rep. Moulton: China sees ‘major victories’ from ‘dysfunction,’ ‘Republican Civil War’ in Congress

President Biden is working to find a way to continue sending military aid to Ukraine, despite a standstill in Congress until a new Speaker is elected. Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), who serves on the Armed Services Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of funding for Ukraine amid chaos in Congress. “China sees two major victories coming out of this dysfunction in the House of Representatives. The first is the refusal to send aid to Ukraine,” Moulton says. “There's no question this is a Republican Civil War. It's consuming the House of Representatives, we need to make sure it doesn't consume the entire country.”Oct. 5, 2023