Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

During an interview with Fox News, Former President Donald Trump has defended his alleged mishandling of classified documents by stating that he had personal items within the records and needed to go through the boxes. Asked for his response to Trump’s defense, House Intelligence Committee Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) tells Andrea Mitchell, “My first thought was, but he should stop talking.” Turner adds, “Clearly, we have a problem in the disposition of administrations. We were looking at the laws there and what needs to be done, because these types of documents should not be being removed. They should be in secure places.”June 20, 2023