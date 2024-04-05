IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’
April 5, 202404:05
    Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

04:05

CIA Director Bill Burns is back in Cairo for a new round of negotiations to free the remaining hostages being held in Gaza as pressure to reach a deal continues to mount from around the world. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who just returned from Qatar where he met with hostage negotiators, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the hostage negotiations and President Biden’s latest rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.April 5, 2024

    Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

