  • Red Cross’ Synenko: Sudan fighters have ‘obligation’ to respect international humanitarian law

  • Rep. Jason Crow: Pentagon leak ‘needs to be addressed’ but ‘this is not endemic’

  • Cecile Richards: Ruling on mifepristone was not based on women’s ‘healthcare concerns’ or ‘efficacy’

    Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

    Jeremy Hunt: Europe and North America must ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ to ‘defend democracy’

  • Buttigieg: Importance of handling classified docs responsibly made clear ‘day one’ in the military

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Almost inconceivable’ that leaker had access, ability to print classified information

  • Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA

  • John Kasich: DeSantis has ‘got to make up his mind’ about when he’s going to join presidential race

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

  • Andrew Weissmann: Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘has a lot of work to do’ in Trump donor case

  • Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified documents

  • Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

  • TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

  • Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones talks background checks and action on new gun laws

  • Rhodes: Egypt arming Russia would be a ‘geopolitical bombshell’ as second-largest U.S. aid recipient

  • Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

  • Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

  • Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY), member of the Committee on Homeland Security and Committee on Oversight and Accountability, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the House Judiciary Committee’s field hearing on crime in Manhattan. “This is a waste of taxpayer money in order to support Donald Trump and his defense of his criminal prosecution, and it's simply a political stunt designed to do that, masqueraded as an issue, as a focus on the Manhattan District Attorney's statistics, which of course Congress has no jurisdiction over.”April 17, 2023

