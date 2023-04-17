Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY), member of the Committee on Homeland Security and Committee on Oversight and Accountability, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the House Judiciary Committee’s field hearing on crime in Manhattan. “This is a waste of taxpayer money in order to support Donald Trump and his defense of his criminal prosecution, and it's simply a political stunt designed to do that, masqueraded as an issue, as a focus on the Manhattan District Attorney's statistics, which of course Congress has no jurisdiction over.”April 17, 2023