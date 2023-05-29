Rep. Barbara Lee sees ‘a lot of problems’ with debt deal, looking for ‘who wins and who loses’

Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), member of the House Appropriations and Budget committees, joins Chris Jansing to react to the tentative debt deal reached by President Biden and Speaker McCarthy. “I see a lot of problems that we're going to talk about later with the various officials from the White House," says Lee. “I think the White House has done the best they could do, so I have to say I have to make my own decision by looking at what was accomplished and who wins and who loses.”May 29, 2023