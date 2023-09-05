Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month for direct talks with Vladmir Putin. Keir Simmons and retired Admiral James Stavridis join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how their meeting coud impact the world geopolitically. “This is Putin kind of flexing his international muscle, showing that he has options,” Stavridis says. “That's the main ball for Putin, he's trying to convince China to come in on his side. I think President Xi is too smart to do that.”Sept. 5, 2023