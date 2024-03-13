IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Polish FM: ‘We just need to help the Ukrainians for a year or two more and they can really win this’
March 13, 202406:09
  • Now Playing

    Polish FM: ‘We just need to help the Ukrainians for a year or two more and they can really win this’

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine

    09:25

  • ‘This is here. This is now’: Former CISA Director discusses the cyber threats posed by TikTok

    06:19

  • Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

    08:08

  • Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

    04:26

  • U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

    05:30

  • Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

  • Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

  • Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

    06:42

  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

    10:47

  • Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling

    05:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Polish FM: ‘We just need to help the Ukrainians for a year or two more and they can really win this’

06:09

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments on the war in Ukraine, including Europe providing financial support and his appeal to Speaker Johnson on a supplemental floor vote. March 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Polish FM: ‘We just need to help the Ukrainians for a year or two more and they can really win this’

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine

    09:25

  • ‘This is here. This is now’: Former CISA Director discusses the cyber threats posed by TikTok

    06:19

  • Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

    08:08

  • Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

    04:26

  • U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All