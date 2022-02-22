Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics
04:29
Share this -
copied
Gold medalist Nathan Chen joins Andrea Mitchell to break down how the “Rocket Man” figure skater blasted off to Olympic glory. “It’s certainly been a very surreal past two weeks,” says Chen. “But yeah, now that I’m back in the U.S., it's definitely sunk in a little bit more.”Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics
04:29
UP NEXT
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’
06:38
Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’
06:53
Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’
06:22
Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’
08:12
Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’