  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

    Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

    Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

  • Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

  • Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

  • White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings

  • Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

  • Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

  • Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

  • Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

  • NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

Former President Donald Trump is facing charges that he conspired to defraud the United States, a case where his former Vice President Mike Pence could be a witness. New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, Dasha Burns, Tom Winter, Yasmin Vossoughian, and Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss the indictment. “He's a very strong witness. He may not be the sole important witness, but he has credibility because this story has been consistent and he is not known as a Trump hater, right?” says Baker. “He can't be characterized as somebody who has a political axe to grind against his former running mate. This is the person who made him vice president in the first place and for three years and 300 some days he was infinitely loyal to him.”Aug. 3, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

