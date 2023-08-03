Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

Former President Donald Trump is facing charges that he conspired to defraud the United States, a case where his former Vice President Mike Pence could be a witness. New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, Dasha Burns, Tom Winter, Yasmin Vossoughian, and Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss the indictment. “He's a very strong witness. He may not be the sole important witness, but he has credibility because this story has been consistent and he is not known as a Trump hater, right?” says Baker. “He can't be characterized as somebody who has a political axe to grind against his former running mate. This is the person who made him vice president in the first place and for three years and 300 some days he was infinitely loyal to him.”Aug. 3, 2023