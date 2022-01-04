Members of Congress ‘on edge’ ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
09:59
Ahead of the January 6 anniversary on Thursday, Jacqueline Alemany, Peter Baker, Susan Page, and Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing investigation into the attack and lingering trauma from those who were there that day. “This is a Congress that remains very much on edge in the week of January 6 where worries about violence are at the front of mind,” says Alemany. Jan. 4, 2022
