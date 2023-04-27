Meghan O’Sullivan: Effects of climate change ‘exacerbating’ divide between rich and poor countries

Former Obama Energy Advisor Jason Bordoff and Meghan O’Sullivan, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the global transition to renewable energy sources as the effects of climate change are felt around the world. “The effects of climate change as they are unfolding today are exacerbating this divide between rich countries and poor countries,” O’Sullivan says. “And to make something very complicated sound easy, it essentially will require wealthy countries to basically adopt policies that are focused on getting clean energy investment in the developing world. And that would be private investment as well as public investment, and using public investment to encourage that private investment.”April 27, 2023