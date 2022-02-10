IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'was a calamity that never had to happen'

    06:22
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘was a calamity that never had to happen’

06:22

Senior Adviser to the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Matt Zeller and International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “chaos” and “economic meltdown” in Afghanistan resulting from the U.S. withdrawal. “The reality is, this was a calamity that never had to happen, and veterans and advocates are now bearing the brunt of the moral injury that came with failing these people,” says Zeller.Feb. 10, 2022

    Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'was a calamity that never had to happen'

    06:22
