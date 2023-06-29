Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

The Supreme Court has ruled that race based affirmative action policies violate the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment, severely limiting the policies in college admission practices. Columbia University President Lee Bollinger joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact the decision will have on higher education. “This is a very serious change. And from my point of view, a tragedy in the efforts of this country and of higher education to try to deal with racial discrimination,” says Bollinger. “We know that you indicated from the California experience and the Michigan experience that there is a very significant decline in diversity, racial and ethnic diversity, and I'm, you know, sorry to say that I think that will be the immediate consequence.”June 29, 2023