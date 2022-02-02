Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen

Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Kristen Welker to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia and to share her reaction to a leaked Afghanistan National Security Council document. “I think we need to do more to think about how we can support women and girls in Afghanistan,” says Shaheen. When asked whether the leaked notes raise her concerns about the how the U.S. withdrawal was carried out, Shaheen says, “they do.” Feb. 2, 2022