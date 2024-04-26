Laurence Tribe: The Trump immunity case will ‘hurt the Supreme Court even more than Bush v. Gore’

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is back on the stand in Manhattan. This comes after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on former President Donald Trump's immunity claim. Laurence Tribe and Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on Pecker’s testimony and the pending ruling from the Supreme Court.April 26, 2024