John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

The U.S. intelligence community is working with its allies to assess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power following Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed rebellion, the largest threat to Putin’s power in more than 20 years of rule. John Brennan, former Obama administration CIA director, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The situation is highly dynamic. I think there could be a lot of new developments that are taking place,” says Brennan. “And so I don't think threat to rule is by any means over at this point.”June 26, 2023