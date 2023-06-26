IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

    John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

    Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

  • Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

  • David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

  • Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

  • George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

  • Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

  • Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

  • Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at campaign fundraiser

  • David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

  • Adm. Mike Mullen: Report shows ‘deterrence is actually failing’ in U.S-China relations over Taiwan

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

  • ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

  • Sen. Chris Murphy open to messaging votes to show where all senators stand on gun reform

  • Shaq Brewster: DOJ Minneapolis police probe findings ‘validates’ claims of racial bias in policing

  • Joyce Vance: SCOTUS case was ‘lurking in the background’ of Smith deciding where to indict Trump

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

The U.S. intelligence community is working with its allies to assess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power following Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed rebellion, the largest threat to Putin’s power in more than 20 years of rule. John Brennan, former Obama administration CIA director, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The situation is highly dynamic. I think there could be a lot of new developments that are taking place,” says Brennan. “And so I don't think threat to rule is by any means over at this point.”June 26, 2023

