Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

President Biden made the case for his re-election in his State of the Union address last night, highlighting the accomplishments of his administration and previewing the work that could be done with a Democratic Congress. Jen Psaki and Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to discuss key moments from last night’s speech. “President Biden is a traditionalist. He's an institutionalist, especially when it comes to our judicial system,” Jen says. “You could feel the anger from him over Dobbs and over some of the recent actions of the Supreme Court. I thought that was a particularly powerful moment.”March 8, 2024