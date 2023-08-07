IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia hosted a gathering of more than 40 countries to discuss Ukraine’s peace plan. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi leaders, amid President Joe Biden’s desire to normalize relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel. Retired Admiral James Stavridis and Michael Allen join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think Jake Sullivan’s travel there is indicative of a real push by the Biden administration to try and reach a normalization agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel. We've seen repeated newspaper articles that the President himself is very interested in this, and I think this is a way to get US-Saudi relations back on track,” Allen says.Aug. 7, 2023

