    Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

04:11

Retired US Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Pentagon correspondent for the NYTimes Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell with their thoughts on the missing Americans who were fighting for Ukraine as well as what the future of the Ukrainian conflict may be. McCaffrey, while he believes Ukrainians are suffering casualties at a rate they may “not be able to sustain for long,” says Putin does not have enough support from even his own people in addition to not being able to keep up with the military technology being supplied to Ukraine to compete. June 20, 2022

