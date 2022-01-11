IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’ 03:28
UP NEXT
Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth” 05:24 Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses 08:08 Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground 05:39 Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights 04:38 Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate 09:44 Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’ 08:17 Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report 07:34 NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’ 05:40 McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact' 01:37 Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’ 05:14 Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’ 10:35 Rep. Raskin: Recovering from Jan. 6 hinges on acknowledging ‘the truth of it’ 06:23 Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence 09:30 Sen. Tim Kaine: Senate’s progress on voting rights “as slow as my commute” 06:00 Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson: ‘Afraid’ Jan. 6 extremism was only the ‘tip of an iceberg’ 07:27 Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire 01:00 Members of Congress ‘on edge’ ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary 09:59 Extremists ‘resurfaced at the local level’ in year following Jan. 6 05:22 Dr. Offit: When testing is not available, ‘wear a mask for 10 days’ if exposed to Covid 06:00 Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’ 03:28
Co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s speech on voting rights and strategies the President should take to pass voting legislation through Congress, currently stalled by Republican opposition and the filibuster. Patrick calls the filibuster “a fundamentally undemocratic device to enable a minority of folks to thwart the will of the majority.”
Jan. 11, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’ 03:28
UP NEXT
Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth” 05:24 Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses 08:08 Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground 05:39 Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights 04:38 Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate 09:44