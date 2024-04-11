Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

There are growing concerns about the fate of hostages being held in Gaza, as new reporting indicates Hamas may not have 40 hostages who meet the terms of a potential swap with Israel. One of those still being held is 35-year-old Israeli American Sagui Dekel-Chen. Sagui’s father Jonathan Dekel-Chen and stepmother Gillian Kaye join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the actions they want to see taken to bring all of the hostages home.April 11, 2024