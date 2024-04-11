IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’
April 11, 202411:04
  • Now Playing

    Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Gerstell: ‘You couldn’t possibly pick a worse time to blind ourselves’ by failing to pass FISA

    08:36

  • 'Man on a Mission': Howard Buffett urges U.S. farmers to support Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

    06:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

  • AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban

    05:46

  • Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

    05:27

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Aid deliveries into Gaza have ‘taken way too long,’ ‘inadequate’ changes from Israel

    08:40

  • ‘I didn’t have any human rights’: Hostage captured on October 7 speaks with Andrea Mitchell

    10:06

  • Released hostage: ‘there was no oxygen’ in Hamas tunnels, ‘they left us with no water and no food’

    04:08

  • Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states

    03:04

  • Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones

    07:50

  • NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’

    10:05

  • Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order

    01:13

  • Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

    04:05

  • Ben Rhodes on WCK airstrike: We are approaching a ‘tipping point’

    07:36

  • Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike

    09:44

  • Clifton Truman Daniel: ‘I found out in school’ that ‘grandpa Truman’ had been President

    06:46

  • Kasich on NE electoral vote change: ‘Let it affect something further down the road,’ not 2024

    05:37

  • Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike

    04:13

  • Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’

    10:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

11:04

There are growing concerns about the fate of hostages being held in Gaza, as new reporting indicates Hamas may not have 40 hostages who meet the terms of a potential swap with Israel. One of those still being held is 35-year-old Israeli American Sagui Dekel-Chen. Sagui’s father Jonathan Dekel-Chen and stepmother Gillian Kaye join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the actions they want to see taken to bring all of the hostages home.April 11, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Father of Hamas hostage: Israel can’t rest on ‘fantasy’ that military action will ‘get my son home’

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Gerstell: ‘You couldn’t possibly pick a worse time to blind ourselves’ by failing to pass FISA

    08:36

  • 'Man on a Mission': Howard Buffett urges U.S. farmers to support Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

    06:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

    07:08

  • AZ AG Mayes: ‘We intend to keep the promise’ to ‘not prosecute any doctor’ under 1864 abortion ban

    05:46

  • Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All