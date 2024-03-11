Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’

Ramadan has started without reaching a ceasefire deal, as protests grow against the Israeli campaign in Gaza. Richard Engel and Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how President Biden has stepped up his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “He said there's a red line, but there's no red line when it comes to continuing to supply Israel with weapons, for example for the Iron Dome system. So, it sounded like he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action,” Richard says. “It's a moment where he does face up tension with Netanyahu. But it’s true that there is also widespread support in Israel across the political spectrum, it’s not just Netanyahu, for the military operation there. And so, obviously this personal relationship between the two is fraught," Baker adds. March 11, 2024