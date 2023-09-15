Elizabeth Whelan: ‘Longer an American is held’ by an adversary, ‘the harder it is to get them home’

Elizabeth Whelan, sister of the wrongfully detained American in Russia Paul Whelan, arrives in Washington, DC in the hopes of securing a meeting with President Joe Biden. She joins Andrea Mitchell to share how she and her family are keeping pressure on the Biden administration to secure Paul’s release. “The longer an American is held by one of these hostile foreign nations, the harder it is to get them home,” Elizabeth told Andrea. “And this is one of the reasons I'm trying to put pressure on the US government to do something quickly because it has been so long and what's going to happen next, once the Russian authorities try to negotiate for Evan, things are gonna get very complicated.”Sept. 15, 2023