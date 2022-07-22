Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024
Former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to discuss current political candidates across the country who are still pushing the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. “There is a distributed threat to the administration of democracy that is on the ballot this year 2022 with the longer term implications of 2024,” says Krebs. “What we’re looking at really more than anything is an opportunity for existing GOP leadership to stand up and say this is not what this party stands for, this is not what the GOP, Republican party should be focused on. Let’s talk about other things Americans care about rather than what the former president continues to obsessively focus on.”July 22, 2022
Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024
