IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

    05:41

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

    10:05

  • CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

    05:55

  • CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

    09:55

  • Biden tweets photo after contracting Covid, says ‘keeping busy’

    00:19

  • Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

    04:05

  • Sen. Blumenthal: To help Ukraine, U.S. needs to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

    04:42

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Even if Russia annexes Ukrainian territory, ‘No one will recognize this Russian claim’

    05:20

  • Sweta Chakraborty: ‘At some point we’re not going to be able to find solutions’ to extreme heat

    10:50

  • Peter Franchot: I will build ‘bridges’ over ‘the adversarial canyons that separate us right now’

    04:32

  • Tom Perez: ‘States need to lead’ to show that Dems ‘get stuff done that really matters’

    05:32

  • Adm. Rachel Levine: 'One supportive adult' can 'make all the difference' for transgender youth

    05:37

  • John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

    05:02

  • Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

    05:42

  • Jeremy Bash: Meeting with MBS is not 'what the President wanted,' but 'I'm glad he's doing it.'

    07:11

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Rep. Strickland: 10 year-old Ohio rape victim 'a textbook example' of need for U.S. abortion protections

    04:38

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

    06:07

  • David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

    08:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024

06:27

Former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to discuss current political candidates across the country who are still pushing the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. “There is a distributed threat to the administration of democracy that is on the ballot this year 2022 with the longer term implications of 2024,” says Krebs. “What we’re looking at really more than anything is an opportunity for existing GOP leadership to stand up and say this is not what this party stands for, this is not what the GOP, Republican party should be focused on. Let’s talk about other things Americans care about rather than what the former president continues to obsessively focus on.”July 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chris Krebs: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ is a ‘threat to the administration of democracy,’ now and in 2024

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Bash: While 'lives hung in the balance,' Trump 'did nothing but sit in the dining room'

    05:41

  • Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

    10:05

  • CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

    05:55

  • CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

    09:55

  • Biden tweets photo after contracting Covid, says ‘keeping busy’

    00:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All