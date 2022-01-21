Cecile Richards: Roe decision ‘radically changed opportunities’ for women
Ahead of the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of the landmark case’s protections, which rest in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court. “The Roe decision just radically changed opportunities for people in this country and particularly women,” says Richards. “The Republican Party has made it their mission to overturn the right to make your own decision about your pregnancy and put it instead in the hands of government and politicians.”Jan. 21, 2022
