Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is seeking to obtain a deposition from the E Jean Carrol lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to use in his case against Trump alleging he used hush money to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Tim Heaphy, Catherine Christian, and Paul Butler join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Christian says the deposition, particularly parts related to the Access Hollywood tape, “shows the state of mind during that period when those hush money payments were made to Stormy Daniels and Miss McDougal, the former Playboy model.” Christian added, “It sort of all explains why these were hush money payments as opposed to legal expenses that he claims they were to Michael Cohen.” Aug. 1, 2023