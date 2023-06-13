IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Bolton: 'We've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake'

11:10

Documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, for which he is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, raise a range of national security concerns including over the safety of Mar-a-Lago for storing classified materials and the contaminants of the documents. National Security Advisor to the former president joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss. Bolton says, “This is material that in the hands of America's adversaries would do incalculable damage to the United States. This is a very serious case and it's not financial fraud, it's not hush money to porn stars, this is the national security of the United States at stake,” says Bolton. “I think we've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake.”June 13, 2023

