Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

President Joe Biden has defended his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite being met with criticism from his own party. Ben Rhodes and Michael Crowley join Garrett Haake to discuss. “I think it's appropriate that there continues to be scrutiny, that crossing a norm like this and kind of reversing the direction of U.S. policy away from these munitions,” says Rhodes. “You know, there should be pushback to that so that it doesn't become a norm again, to be using these kinds of things in battle.”July 10, 2023