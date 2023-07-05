Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss reports that a Kremlin official has hinted at a prisoner, a possible reference to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. “Because it's very hard to have any faith whatsoever in the Russian legal system. We have to assume that the only way to get Evan out of prison in the near term is some kind of exchange, or some kind of release,” says Rhodes. “And the question is, can you make that a bigger deal, bigger negotiation. And so I think we're early stages here.”July 5, 2023