IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

    04:47

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    03:37

  • Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41

  • Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

    02:23

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

08:02

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss reports that a Kremlin official has hinted at a prisoner, a possible reference to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. “Because it's very hard to have any faith whatsoever in the Russian legal system. We have to assume that the only way to get Evan out of prison in the near term is some kind of exchange, or some kind of release,” says Rhodes. “And the question is, can you make that a bigger deal, bigger negotiation. And so I think we're early stages here.”July 5, 2023

  • Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

    04:47

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All