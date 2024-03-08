IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’
March 8, 202404:49

  • Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

  • Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

    06:42

  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

    10:47

  • Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling

    05:59

  • Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision

    02:39

  • Morial on equality index of Black Americans: Progress has been made, but ‘parity is still elusive’

    05:14

  • Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

  • McFaul: Navalny funeral attendees ‘can expect’ threats of jail time, ‘that is incredible bravery’

    04:38

  • Sec. Raimondo: Chinese-made smart cars may be ‘collecting data every minute’ on ‘millions’ in US

    07:58

  • Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza

    06:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

04:49

During his State of the Union address, President Biden underscored his support for IVF after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that effectively scuttled the process in the state and Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s (D-IL) bill was blocked in the Senate. Barbara Collura, the president and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Biden’s remarks and how Congress can act to protect IVF. “This is all part of the bigger picture of an attack on reproductive rights. And the fact that we're talking about IVF, and people are so surprised that is reproduction in its most basic form,” Collura says. “We're talking about building families, but we don't have protections right now. We don't have federal protection for IVF. We need to get that done in Congress. And you mentioned access. There's a lot of people that don't have insurance coverage for this. And so there's still a lot of work to be done.”March 8, 2024

  • Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50

  • Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All