Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

During his State of the Union address, President Biden underscored his support for IVF after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that effectively scuttled the process in the state and Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s (D-IL) bill was blocked in the Senate. Barbara Collura, the president and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Biden’s remarks and how Congress can act to protect IVF. “This is all part of the bigger picture of an attack on reproductive rights. And the fact that we're talking about IVF, and people are so surprised that is reproduction in its most basic form,” Collura says. “We're talking about building families, but we don't have protections right now. We don't have federal protection for IVF. We need to get that done in Congress. And you mentioned access. There's a lot of people that don't have insurance coverage for this. And so there's still a lot of work to be done.”March 8, 2024