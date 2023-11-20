Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Intense negotiations are reportedly underway for the release of the roughly 240 hostages being held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. Ben Rhodes and Ambassador Dennis Ross, a former U.S. special envoy for the Middle East, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss a potential deal among increased calls for a ceasefire. “Leaders of the military are saying, ‘We're prepared to pause because we know we will be able to resume and we failed. We, the IDF, we failed in our first obligation. Our first obligation is to protect Israelis, and we failed in that. And our responsibility is to get as many out as possible,” Ross says. Regarding growing calls for a full ceasefire, Rhodes adds, “I think you have really growing international concern about this, and with President Macron calling for a ceasefire, you start to see some of the initial support for the Israeli military operation beginning to fracture around the world, both among public opinion and among leaders. And that's going to put pressure on Israel. It's also putting pressure on the United States.”Nov. 20, 2023

