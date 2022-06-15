Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the urgency of getting WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S., after a Russian court extended her detention by 18 days. “I suspect they want to do a swap, just like they did with Trevor Reid where they got one of their real criminals out of jail for Mr. Reid, and there's one always on the top of the list,” says McFaul. “I know those are really hard decisions for the Biden administration to make, because it sets a bad precedent, but getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration.” June 15, 2022