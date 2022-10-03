IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

    08:14

  • 'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story

    06:05

  • 'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

    03:17

  • Jeremy Bash: Putin’s ‘illegal annexation’ is a ‘clear signal that he believes he's losing the war’

    04:16

  • ‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

    09:28

  • Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré: Hurricane Ian recovery ‘is gonna be one of the worst in American history’

    04:25

  • Naples Mayor: ‘The ocean and the bay met at once, and the waters flooded in fast and furious’

    03:24

  • ‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down

    09:25

  • ‘Everything’s been wiped out’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down

    03:01

  • David Henderson: ‘The Oath Keepers have already lost this trial because they've lost jury selection’

    02:22

  • Mark Murray: New poll shows ’61% of Republicans don’t believe’ Biden was legitimately elected

    05:15

  • Julia Ainsley: Secret Service gave cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 to Inspector General

    06:40

  • Ali Arouzi: The 'women’s movement’ sparked by Amini death is something Iran has 'never seen before’

    03:23

  • Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

    08:58

  • Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons

    07:39

  • Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court is ‘in trouble’

    05:32

  • Masih Alinejad: ‘A little bit of hair’ is the reason Amini was ‘murdered by morality police’

    06:12

  • Iranian women burn headscarves, cut hair after woman dies in police custody

    04:06

  • John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

    07:20

Andrea Mitchell Reports

All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

05:19

“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

    08:14

  • 'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story

    06:05

  • 'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

    03:17

  • Jeremy Bash: Putin’s ‘illegal annexation’ is a ‘clear signal that he believes he's losing the war’

    04:16

  • ‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All