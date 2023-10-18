IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘No question’ that the war in Israel will be escalated, and ‘good chance’ that Hezbollah will enter

08:47

Hundreds of Palestinians died in the bombing of a hospital, with accusations for the attack being leveled against both Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta and Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the bombing and whether there is still a path for peace in the region. “I think there's a very good chance that this war is going to expand and that Hezbollah will enter the war, whether Iran does or not. They basically operate, as always, through proxies, and they'll probably continue to do that,” Panetta tells Andrea. “But there's no question that right now I think there is a real danger of escalation in this war, because of those that play a part in determining whether or not they'll be continuing warfare in that region.”Oct. 18, 2023

