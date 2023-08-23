IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

08:48

Former President Donald Trump and 12 of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case are expected to surrender to Fulton County authorities before the deadline set by District Attorney Fani Willis. Blayne Alexander, Catherine Christian, Phil Rucker, and Georgia state Senator Elena Parent join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on what the case means for Georgia and the country. “Georgians watched as Trump and Giuliani and his lackeys attempted to overturn the election, disenfranchise millions of Georgia voters, and frankly, attempt a coup,” Parent says. “The charges could not be more serious, because anyone that attempts to subvert an election in this manner is attacking the very foundation of our democracy, and therefore, really, of the entire United States.”Aug. 23, 2023

