‘Any other defendant’ would’ve been ‘already put in jail’
April 12, 202406:28
Jury selection in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial begins on Monday, while today in Florida there are pre-trial hearings in Trump's classified documents case. Lisa Rubin, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman join Peter Alexander to weigh with the latest in the trials of the former president.April 12, 2024

