LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels' testimony resumes on Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial

Trump lawyers continue cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in hush money trial
May 9, 202404:54

Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump lawyers continue cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in hush money trial

04:54

Lawyers for former President Trump continued their cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in the New York hush money trial. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian has details on the questions Daniels is facing and how her approach to answer them seems to have changed.May 9, 2024

