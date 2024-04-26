IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former National Enquirer editor David Pecker faces more questions on Day 8 of Trump's hush money trial 

Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial
April 26, 202402:20
    Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial

Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial

Lawyers for former President Trump resumed cross-examination of David Pecker in the New York hush money trial by grilling him about a 2015 meeting about where suppressing damaging stories was allegedly discussed.April 26, 2024

    Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial

