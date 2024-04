Trump has to own 'all the consequences' for overturning Roe v. Wade: former Rep. Carlos Curbelo

Arizona's Supreme Court ruling on a near-total abortion ban puts the issue at the center of battleground state politics. Host of Crooked Media's "What A Day" podcast Juanita Tolliver and former Rep. Carlos Curbelo discuss the potential political impact on former President Trump as the road to November heats up.April 10, 2024