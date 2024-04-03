IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years
April 3, 202403:16
Ana Cabrera Reports

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years

03:16

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan causing extensive damage throughout the country and the tsunami warnings in the region. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the strongest quake to hit the island in at least 25 years.April 3, 2024

