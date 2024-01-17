IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ana Cabrera Reports

King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate

01:33

Buckingham Palace announced that Britain’s King Charles III will receive treatment next week in the hospital for an enlarged prostate. The news comes just hours after it was announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for two weeks following an abdominal surgery. Jan. 17, 2024

