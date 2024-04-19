IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates
April 19, 2024
    Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

Ana Cabrera Reports

Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

02:20

Jury selection for alternates in former President Trump's New York hush money trial continues after 12 jurors were sworn in this week. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports on the selection process and what Trump had to say to reporters this morning.April 19, 2024

    Jury selection in Trump hush money trial continues for alternates

