Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war

- Now Playing
Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war03:23
- UP NEXT
IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war12:24
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.01:59
Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive07:04
VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters07:38
Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end09:47
Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke05:47
Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach05:01
Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'05:08
Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’04:54
Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’07:15
“We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages08:20
Video shows Hamas driving a car through an underground tunnel01:51
Thousands of Israelis rally after IDF mistakenly kills hostages held by Hamas04:58
Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts03:43
Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home02:30
Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages03:44
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'07:34
- Now Playing
Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war03:23
- UP NEXT
IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war12:24
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.01:59
Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive07:04
Play All