Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’
Faced with record-high inflation and surging gas prices, many families aren’t feeling the benefits of the country’s economic recovery. Zachary D. Carter, writer-in-residence at the Omidyar Network; Kristal Knight, Democratic strategist; and Tyler Pager, Washington Post reporter, discuss how the Build Back Better Act could ease the financial burden on Americans. Feb. 13, 2022
