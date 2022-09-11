IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Vice President Harris: 'I wouldn’t dare tell the Department of Justice what to do'

02:42

The Biden White House is working to restore the image of an independent Justice Department following the Trump administration. Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump viewed the DOJ and uses division as a political strategy. Sept. 11, 2022

Play All