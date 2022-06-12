IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Uvalde School Police Chief defends his delayed response to mass shooting

American Voices

Uvalde School Police Chief defends his delayed response to mass shooting

04:33

Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo has spoken out for the first time since the horrific elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Arredondo spoke with Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán. Barragán joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss his latest reporting. June 12, 2022

    Uvalde School Police Chief defends his delayed response to mass shooting

