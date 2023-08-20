Threats against those working to hold Trump accountable ramp up

This week, the grand jurors in Georgia who votes to indict Donald Trump are facing a barrage of threats. Also this week, a Texas woman was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, the judge overseeing the criminal case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News National Security Analyst Clint Watts, and history professor and author, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, to discuss the threats, and the impact they have on those fulfilling their civic duty and working to hold Trump accountable. Aug. 20, 2023