American Voices

Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

07:52

A humanitarian crisis is underway in Ukraine, with over 100,000 residents being displaced from their homes due to the Russia invasion. Some residents are seeking refuge underground in subways and makeshift spaces. Others are fleeing the country and going to neighboring nations. A panel joined  American Voices with Alicia Menendez  to discuss what’s happening to those who have been displaced and how they can be better helped moving forward. Feb. 27, 2022

