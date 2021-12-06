There are a lot of headlines detailing a drop in birth rates, but has anyone wondered why? MSNCB's host of American Voices, Alicia Menendez, details how the state of our country is impacting those statistics. Dec. 6, 2021
The declining U.S. birthrate comes as no surprise
02:49
